Lovington Police Department asks for help locating a suspect

LOVINGTON, N.M. — The Lovington Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect that has an active parole violation arrest warrant against him.
On January 8, 34-year-old Anthony R. Quiroz dragged an LPD Officer with his vehicle who attempted to arrest him on January 8. The officer is fine, but on January 7, another officer attempted to arrest Quiroz and Quiroz ultimately rammed his vehicle into the LPD Officer's vehicle. This left the officer with minor injuries.
Quiroz is considered armed and dangerous and call 911 immediately if you see him. Anyone who attempts to help Quiroz will be potentially charged with Harboring a Felon.