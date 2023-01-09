Lovington Police Department asks for help locating a suspect

34-year-old Anthony R. Quiroz is suspected of ramming his vehicle into a LPD Police officer vehicle, which caused the officer to sustain minor injuries on January 7.

LOVINGTON, N.M. — The Lovington Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect that has an active parole violation arrest warrant against him.

On January 8, 34-year-old Anthony R. Quiroz dragged an LPD Officer with his vehicle who attempted to arrest him on January 8. The officer is fine, but on January 7, another officer attempted to arrest Quiroz and Quiroz ultimately rammed his vehicle into the LPD Officer's vehicle. This left the officer with minor injuries.