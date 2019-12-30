LOVING COUNTY, Texas — The Loving and Winkler County Sheriff's Offices are searching for a missing man.
According to a post on the Winkler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Troy Allen Miller, 24, from Mentone was last seen on December 28.
Miller is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on Miller's whereabouts you are asked to call the Loving County Sheriff's Office at 432-377-2411 or your local law enforcement agency.
