UPTON COUNTY, Texas — One man died in a rollover accident in Upton County.

According to DPS, Michael Davis, 34, from New Llano, LA was towing a semi-trailer when he lost control of his vehicle.

Officials said Davis was traveling at an unsafe speed south on FM 1788, about 32 miles south of Midland.

He lost control, crossed over a cattle guard and rolled the vehicle.

Davis was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

