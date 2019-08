ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A Louisiana man is dead after crashing into a mobile home.

The accident took place at 2:30 a.m. on August on US 385, one mile north of Odessa.

Nicholas Coble was traveling north on US 385 when he drove across the southbound lanes, struck a curb and drove through a fence. He then crashed into a mobile home.

Coble was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.