GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas — A Louisiana man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Glasscock County on May 28.

According to DPS, Demerrick Owens, 22, from Lake Charles, Louisiana was traveling south on State Highway 137 in a 1999 Buick Regal when he left the roadway, overcorrected and reentered SH 137 in the northbound lanes.

A 2008 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling north on SH 137 when this occurred. As the Buick reentered the roadway it collided with the truck tractor.

The truck driver was not injured but Owens was pronounced dead at the scene. Owens was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.