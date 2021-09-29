Lost hiker rescued by multiple local agencies in Big Bend National Park

After more than 16 hours of searching, the agents were able to find the hiker's footprints and locate her.

ALPINE, Texas — U.S. Border Partol Agents, along with other local agencies, have rescused a local hiker in Big Bend National Park.

Led by the the National Park Service, these agencies received information that a female hiker was overdue in the Big Bend National Park.

This led to a long search that went through the night in an effort to locate the hiker. They went to her last known location in the Chisos Basin and said there was no need for an immediate overnight search because of the weather conditions and hiker's experience level.

After 16 hours of searchig, the agents were also to locate footprints and successfully find the hiker whio was responsive.

"The coordinated actions of all agencies involved led to the successful rescue of a lost hiker,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Sean L. McGoffin. “This is a great example where multiple local agencies pooled their resources to work together to save a life. We appreciate the close working partnerships in the Big Bend region.”