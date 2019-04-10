ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed and five others were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Loop 338 in Ector County.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. on October 2.

According to DPS, Lara Lorenzo, 32, from Colorado Springs, Colorado was traveling southeast on Loop 338. He was driving a 2012 Dodge 2500 pickup.

A 2009 GMC Yukon carrying five passengers was traveling northwest on Loop 338.

Lorenzo drove into the northwest bound lane and struck the Yukon.

Jesus Vasquez, 34, and Brianna Vasquez-Lujan, 14, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The four other passengers of the Yukon were taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries.

Lorenzo also suffered incapacitating injuries and was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.