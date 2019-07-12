MIDLAND, Texas — Talk about a headache for drivers in Midland Friday night. Both east and westbound lanes of Loop 250 were at a complete stand-still by the mall.

The city’s spokeswoman says three separate crashes were the culprit of the massive traffic back-up.

The spokeswoman confirms there was a four-vehicle crash in the west bound lanes and two two-vehicle crashes in the east bound lanes.

The city says just one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

