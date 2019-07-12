MIDLAND, Texas — Talk about a headache for drivers in Midland Friday night. Both east and westbound lanes of Loop 250 were at a complete stand-still by the mall.
The city’s spokeswoman says three separate crashes were the culprit of the massive traffic back-up.
The spokeswoman confirms there was a four-vehicle crash in the west bound lanes and two two-vehicle crashes in the east bound lanes.
The city says just one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
RELATED: Andrews woman killed in crash along E. Loop 338
RELATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes SH 349 near Midland Co.