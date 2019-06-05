MIDLAND, TEXAS -- The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center, formerly Midland Need to Read, stocks up in preparation for their 3rd Annual Lookbook Brunch at the Midland Country Club.

The Mother's Day event on May 10 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. features a cash mimosa bar, a brunch menu to satisfy all food cravings, and exclusive shopping from local vendors.

All proceeds benefit the Adult Literacy Program which helps adults in the Permian Basin conquer their literacy goals.

This ranges from learning to speak, read and write the English language, as well as study mathematics, to understanding how to use a computer with basic software.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, but if you would like to purchase a single ticket,