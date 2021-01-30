Long lines at the appraisal office for property tax deadline

The deadline to file your property taxes is January 31, but you actually have until February 1 to file.

MIDLAND, Texas — You might have seen long lines at the Midland and Ector county appraisal districts. People were rushing to pay their property taxes before the deadline on January 31.

Seeing people wait until the last minute to file taxes and in this case, property taxes, isn’t an unusual sight. Everyone is trying to get their taxes done, but what people may not have realized is that with the appraisal offices being closed on the weekends, they didn’t actually have to turn everything in on January 29 by the end of the workday.

That’s because the actual deadline to file property taxes landed on January 31 which is a Sunday. But the appraisal offices are closed on the weekends. When that is the case, the actual last day you can file is the next business day, which in this case is Monday, February 1. The same is true if the deadline to file landed on a holiday. You would have until the next business day to turn in your taxes.

So if you were for any reason unable to file on January 29, you’ll still have Monday, February 1 to turn it all in. Just make sure you get in line at your appraisal office before they close for the day.