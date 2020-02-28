MIDLAND, Texas — A large group of police gathered on Highway 80 Thursday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals and the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force were in the process of arresting Robert Callahan.

Callahan, a known sex offender, failed to comply with registering as a sex offender.

Callahan retreated into his home on West County Road 127 and refused to come out when officers came to get him.

"After he refused to come outside, the Midland County SWAT team was notified and their negotiation team. And after a short period of time visiting with him and some dialogue, he decided to surrender and was taken into custody for that warrant," said U.S. Marshal Brent Sheets.

Callahan was convicted in 2009 for sexual assault. He was taken into custody yesterday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

