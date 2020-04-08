Locations have been selected for Pecos free food and book boxes

The "Little Pantries" and "Little Libraries" will form a trail around town once complete.

PECOS, Texas — The city of Pecos has decided on locations for their free "Little Libraries" and "Little Pantries."

Locations that have been selected will eventually create a trail through the town, which residents will be able to follow to receive free food or a free book at each location.

A map of library and pantry locations will be made available for the public to view when all boxes have been installed.

The city will continue to accept food and book donations for placement within the boxes.

Organizers hope that residents will also continue to donate and swap non-perishable food items and books at each location.