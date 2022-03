The event will feature performances from Rudy Gatlin and the First Baptist Church choir.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa native and gospel singer, Rudy Gatlin, will host a free prayer vigil and concert to show support for Ukraine Saturday at 5 p.m. at the MCM Grande Hotel and Fundome.

Performers at the vigil and concert will include Gatlin and the choir from the First Baptist Church. The hotel's parent company, ICA, is donating the venue and logistics.