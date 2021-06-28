Midlanders curious about duck pond flooding

Locals say back in 1968 they had to bring in boats to this area to rescue homeowners who live along the duck pond because of flooding.

MIDLAND, Texas — Splishing and splashing along the roads today was hard to avoid.

Hundreds of parks and roads flooded throughout Midland, Odessa, Lamesa and Big Spring.

In tall city the duck pond got so bad, the city sent out a crew to pump water out of it.

And this probably won't be the last time crews are here. Rain is expected throughout the week.

It's a rare sight for those in the desert to see.

"We came out here because we were wondering why the duck pond was so full of water … We usually bring our bikes and scooters and go around a few times. Now if we do it we would probably sink," Margo South, duck pond visitor said.

Jerry says during his time in Midland he's seen the pond like this every few years.

"I wish it would happen a little more often. The guy that lives in the house across A street there that has a very low garage doesn't wish it would ever happen," Jerry Lawrence, duck pond visitor said.

The ducks certainly wish it would happen more often too.