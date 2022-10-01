Local youth show livestock at Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo

"It's a lot of effort and you have to know how much effort you want to put in before you even start."

ODESSA, Texas — Raising animals is not an easy task, "It's a lot of effort and you have to know how much effort you want to put in before you even start," said Samantha Ivey, a participant in the SandHills Junior Livestock Show.

On Saturday, at the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo, local youth got to show how much that work paid off.

"To see these kids walk through the ring, it's the culmination of a years worth of hard work and many more years of hard work," said SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo Board of Directors Member, Thomas Elrod.

Their hard work doesn't go unnoticed, with people bidding on their animals.

"These dollars all go back to the kids and their families raise future livestock animals to perpetuate the industry, over $244,000 tonight," said Elrod.

All in an effort to keep tradition alive, "There were exhibitors tonight that were 3rd generation showers in this show," said Elrod.

In the end, the youth are the future of the agriculture industry

"We forget sometimes when we go to HEB or our local grocery store where are food comes from and that is from farmers ranchers and the families that have been doing it for decades and into the century," said Elrod.