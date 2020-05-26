MIDLAND, Texas — West Texans got together Monday at the American Legion Tall City Post to pay their respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, fighting for and defending our freedom.

“What today is truly about, it’s not about the BBQs or the sales, it’s about remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice," James Rhodes, Army Veteran, American Legion Vice-Commander Post 119, said.

The hour-long service paid tribute to West Texas veterans, and honored the memory of the men and women in uniform who never made it home.

“People who have died so that we might have a better life,” Midland Mayor, Patrick Payton, said.

For those who answered the call to serve our country, like retired army specialist Michael Davis, his time overseas is something he carries with him every day.

Almost 20 years ago, Davis was based in Germany when he got a call that would change his life.

“My buddy's wife called and said the Trade Center got bombed again," Davis said. "When we turned on the TV we saw the second plane hit and instantly we knew what to do.”

Davis spent over a year in northern Iraq fighting for our freedom.

Something he knows all too well comes at a cost.

“I had one goal and one goal only, that was to get my 16 guys home," Davis said.

For Davis, freedom is something he’ll never stop fighting for.

“It means everything, if you’re not willing to put your life down for it you don’t deserve it," Davis said. "Just because I’m out of the military does not mean my oath is gone. To this day, if I have to I’ll pick up my gun and defend it until my dying breath.”

And that is the oath of an American veteran.

