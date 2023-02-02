Local veteran makes it his mission to help support other veterans in the Permian Basin

The Permian Warrior Partnership provides all types of resources for veterans.

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin has thousands of men and women who have served our country, and here in West Texas we work hard to honor and support them for all they've done.

One local non-profit organization is working to get the word out that the support is here and you don't have to look far to find it.

Roy Dobbins started his service in the Army in 1992 and helped serve our country in some of the toughest times.

"In 2001 I was stationed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. During 9/11 I was a first responder in New York, The Pentagon, exited the military in '07," said Dobbins.

After serving, Roy came back here to the Permian Basin. After finishing a career in IT, he started working as the program lead to help all veterans in our area with the Permian Warrior Partnership.

"Get them engaged in the community, get the community engaged with them and that goes a long way in improving their quality of life when they don't feel alone," said Dobbins.

Because sometimes adjusting to life after service can be tough.

"So you go from an environment that you have a purpose in life to going to a civilian side where you might not have that same structure and you kind of feel lost, like what am I supposed to do today?" said Dobbins.

The Permian Warrior partnership connects veterans with resources.

"Help with them finding a job, medical, getting them enrolled in the VA healthcare system, benefits, recreation, spiritual," Dobbins said.

He said companies are more than willing to support veterans here in the Permian Basin.

"We know when they have openings in their organizations are very eager to hire veterans," Dobbins said.

This way returning here to the Permian Basin after serving can just feel like a welcome home.