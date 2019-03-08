ODESSA, Texas — West Texas Talent Entertainment will host the Brandon and Daniel Summer Variety Series once again tonight 10 p.m.. You can catch all the excitement and entertainment at Dee's Bistro and Grill, 622 N. Lee Ave, in Odessa.

There will be a mix of music and comedy with adult humor.

The mission of West Texas Talent for 2019 is to promote and educate local talent through our many different ventures; which include, but not limited to, workshops, plays, video productions, and the West Texas Talent Search.

They seek to promote individuals regardless of age or experience, giving them the opportunity to practice, perform, and demonstrate their potential. In providing these opportunities to give local rising talent the knowledge and skills they need to grow and advance as performers.

Hiram Flores gives details of what tonight's Variety Show will include

NewsWest9

NewsWest9's talented very own, Hiram Flores will be onstage and revealing his latest character, "His High Holiness, the Reverend Lorenzo". Hiram has brought his characters to life on stages from as far away as New York and Vegas to right here in the Basin. Hiram was excited to share his own preview of the show, "This will be an old fashion variety show, there's a lot of talent in this town, I'm really surprised there's some really good talent. They'll be some kids singing, some dancers even a magician".

Hiram Flores as "His High Holiness, The Reverend Lorenzo"

NewsWest9

Tonight's show will have beer, wine and snacks available for purchase.

Adult humor is expected, show recommended for age 17 and up.

For more details visit West Texas Talent Entertainment.