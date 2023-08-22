Local support for adults with disabilities covers several areas of need

Intellectual or developmental disabilities are different for anyone who has one. PermiaCare is one local organization that provides help to those who need it.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Monday, the identity of Cordarius was announced. The 24-year-old man from Midland is currently living in foster care, and with an intellectual disability, he’s getting the support there that he needs.

There are several different types of ways for those like Cordarius to get assistance locally. Intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDD, are different for anyone who has one, and many adults who deal with those disabilities are their own guardian.

Intellectual and developmental disabilities can vary, but there is one constant.

“Individuals with intellectual disabilities are still very isolated in our community," said Krystal Jones, IDD crisis intervention specialist at PermiaCare.

PermiaCare is one local organization that offers support to those individuals.

“Our services also help support people to live independently," Jones said. "So, a lot of times that can look like CDS services where somebody will take an individual grocery shopping, and we will help manage an individuals' money.”

Their general revenue program helps in a variety of areas.

“It will give individuals the opportunity to go to our day program, so that gives them somewhere to go during the day and learn skills and socialization and give them access to the community to learn money management and cooking skills and all of that," Amanda Morphew, IDD service coordinator team lead at PermiaCare, said. "So, that is some of the different services out there.”

Jones and Morphew both understand that a lack of funding and staff creates challenges for everyone involved.

With every individual different, it’s about accommodating to their needs.

“[They] process things differently and think differently than we do," Morphew said. "It’s just making sure that they get the access to what they need in different ways. Sometimes that’s hiring someone to come in and make sure they get to the grocery store, that’s hiring someone to help them do their laundry.”

For those in need of support, providers have one goal.

“The whole point of our services and these medicaid waiver services is to keep individuals who have intellectual or developmental disabilities in the community so they're not put in state-supported living centers," Morphew said. "So, that's the whole point of our programs."