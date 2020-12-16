Local college students to hold event to tell the story of Christmas and sing carols

People Pride scholarship students will teach elementary students in Odessa about the meaning of Christmas.

ODESSA, Texas — People Pride Scholarship students will participate in a event on December 17 to tell the story of Christmas to Odessa elementary school students.

These elementary schools will have students go to the Calvary Cross at around 4:30 p.m. to sing Christmas carols and listening about the meaning of Christmas.

People Pride Inc. have given out scholarships to 31 students recently across Texas and have had about 25 graduate already. This gives those students can opportunity to give back to their community during this holiday season.

A total of five Odessa elementary schools will be in attendance for at the event with their parents and teachers.