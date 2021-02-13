Local stores helping people prepare for the freeze

As temperatures continue to drop, people are running to the stores to get essential items to wait out the freeze.

MIDLAND, Texas — Winter weather is sweeping through west Texas. this weather makes it a challenge for stores like Market Street to keep its shelves stocked, but they're doing everything they can to help serve people before the weather conditions worsen.

As for the weather, you don't need to look outside to notice that winter is here. All you have to do is look at the empty store shelves across town.

"It always gets crazy whenever there’s a forecast of inclement weather, bad weather coming in. Guests come out so that it gets crazy, super busy," Todd Hollingsworth, Market Street store director said.

When the weather causes other businesses to shut down temporarily, it's not uncommon to see long lines and full shopping carts.

"Probably just concerned that they’re going to get stuck in the house and not be able to get out just because of ice or they may not want to go out with the highways being bad. So then they probably stockpile because I think their kids are gonna be home and they’re not gonna be able to get out Saturday and Sunday so they wanna make sure they have plenty of food," Hollingsworth said.

This leads to employees having to constantly make sure that the shelves are stocked with essential items such as bread and water.