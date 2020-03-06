MIDLAND, Texas — As businesses ease back into higher capacities in Texas and try to get back to normal, other businesses of a smaller model, like snow cone stands must make different adjustments this summer.

The stands are serving people via drive-thru versus walking up, making sure their stand is crystal clean, and social distancing in sometimes tight corners.

That goes for Bahama Bucks, Southern Sno and West Texas Kona Ice.

"We feel like if we weren't doing that in the stand, then it'd be letting down our customers who are helping us out by coming by, getting snow cones frequently," AJ Brown, owner of Southern Sno said.

And with this summer heat rolling in, they're all expecting more business to roll in with it.

Southern Sno has already been making 3 times as many snow cones as last year with their faster drive-thru model.

COVID-19 has cooped up these snow cone lovers too long.

"I think that partly has to do with people not having much to do. They didn't have school, they didn't have jobs, so coming by and getting a snow cone was something fun they could do to take their family out," Brown said.

The perfect end to a summer day.

Southern Sno plans to continue with their drive-thru service until events open up where they can cater.

Bahama Bucks plans on opening up their walk-up service at 2 of their locations July 1st and are looking into adding an online pickup option.

West Texas Kona Ice is waiting on a hand sanitizer attachment before they open up their self-serve snow cone option.

