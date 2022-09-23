Local Sheriff's Offices ask for help locating missing person

Teenager Saitlynn Hall was last seen in Fort Stockton wearing blue jeans, grey cap and a Rick & Morty t-shirt.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing teenager from Fort Stockton.

Saitlynn Hall was last seen in Fort Stockton wearing blue jeans, a grey cap and a Rick and Morty t-shirt. Hall is a big fan of the rodeo and could be traveling to rodeo. She does not have a vehicle, but could have found a ride.

The Fort Stockton Police Department, Pecos County Sheriff's Office, and Brewster County Sheriff's Office have all shared the post above on their Facebook pages.