Local resident runs into problems with solar panels

One Midlander believes that the energy produced from their panels is not all being accounted for.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — There's no shortage of sunshine here in West Texas, which is why Midland resident Francisco Aguilar started to question why his meter readings have been off.

"Right now, the readers from the panels are coming back properly, they're doing what they're supposed to be doing, but smart reader is showing like less than 20% of what I'm producing," said Aguilar. "So there's some information from there that we can see that there's not readings during the day when it's sunny and were always sunny in West Texas."

Aguilar believes that the energy he's creating isn't all being accounted for.

He isn't sure exactly what the problem is, but he isn't getting any answers from the people he got the solar panels from.

"I haven't heard from them and even like a call, or a text message, or an email saying we're working on your stuff, trying to figure out what's going on," said Aguilar.

This begs the question, are the panels worth it? Aguilar wants to get things figured out or change things completely.

At the end of the day, he just wants to get this information out there for other people that may be having the same problem.