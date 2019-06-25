ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative update breakfast at the Odessa Country Club.

Senator Kel Seliger and State Representatives Tom Craddick and Brooks Landgraf were there to talk, about new legislation and other issues that impact businesses and residents of Odessa and Ector county.

Representative Tom Craddick also talked about how the state needs to focus more on the Permian Basin, "There's a lot of growth in Midland and a lot of growth in Odessa, but the rest of the Permian Basin and West Texas is not growing like Houston or Dallas. And so, I think, as mentioned in our panel, we're seeing more needs in those areas too and I think we're being slighted and I don't think people think about us needing transportation needs and school needs and healthcare needs out here like they do in Dallas or Houston”.