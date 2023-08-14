Local Red Cross is fundraising for Maui wildfire relief

With wildfires raging across Maui, HI., the Permian Basin Red Cross is fundraising to help with aid relief.

WEST, Texas — With wildfires still raging in parts of Maui, the Permian Basin Red Cross is joining chapters across the nation in sending aid.

Lending a helping hand is as simple as donating a few bucks to the Red Cross to fund their relief efforts.

Thousands of people are in need of help, but Red Cross officials said that any contribution helps.

"So the people of West Texas can support the people of Hawaii by making a donation. A financial donation is the best way to aid the people in Hawaii," a Permian Basin Red Cross official said. "Because the money is immediately available and we can then use those funds to get people the shelter, food and other necessities they need right now."