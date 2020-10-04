MIDLAND, Texas — Local plumber Bret Bernelle has seen it all.

But lately, there's a common denominator in the type of calls he's running-clogged pipes.

The reason? Well it's two fold, or rather two ply in this case.

Being unable to get toilet paper in store means people are resorting to flushing other materials. People are also spending more time at home.

"There's been an increase," Terry Ohlmann, Action Air and Plumbing owner said.

We're talking a 15-20% increase in plumbing-related calls.

With more business coming down the pipe, techs at Action Air and Plumbing are taking extra steps to stay safe taking service calls in the middle of a pandemic.

They ask in advance over the phone if anyone in the home is sick before taking the job. If they are, they reschedule.

"We're putting a lot more emphasis on that now than we ever did before," Ohlmann said.

They're also following CDC guidelines of sanitizing, wearing gloves and staying 6 feet away from others.

"Of course that's from people. The equipment is what we're working on, so we have to get up close to that," Ohlmann said.

During this time when most aren't working, Terry says he's thankful to have his job.

"It feels good to be able to be available to help people," Ohlmann said.

"We were protecting people's health in the plumbing industry long before the coronavirus," Ohlmann said.

