Local pet non-profits, city of Midland hopeful for future of new animal shelter and pet voucher program

MIDLAND, Texas — With a new shelter opening soon and a new budget for Midland's pet voucher program, the city and local pet non-profits are looking forward to what's in store.



"Education seminars going on, you'll see training seminars going on. I think you're going to see a lot more community involvement," said LuAnn Morgan, Midland Humane Coalition treasurer. "By introducing the voucher program we can encourage more people to get their animals altered and it has been successful. I mean as you can see, there were so many this year that they ran out of money."



However, the pet non-profits like the Midland Humane Coalition and Fix West Texas do wish there was a little more money in that budget for vouchers to get pets spayed and neutered because they feel it's very needed.



"We could probably use more just because the population of Midland is larger and so I think that's another reason why they ran out, is because ... Midland county has almost tripled I guess since I was on city council," Morgan said.



Fix West Texas tells me they think another $150,000 tacked on to the current total of $215,000 might do the trick.



But council has already drawn the line there, so now non-profits are coming together this week to meet with the Animal Services Advisory Commission to make sure the money for vouchers doesn't run out like it did last month and this month.



If these West Texans come up with innovative ways to extend the dollar, it could mean all the difference for our furry friends.



The shelter will be closed the week of October 11, 2021 so that staff can move the animals from the old facility to the new one. The animals will get health assessments during the move as well.



The new Midland animal shelter officially opens October 18, 2021.