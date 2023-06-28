Local organizations partner up to give books and meals to kids

The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin, Midland Boys and Girls Club and Diamondback Energy all collaborated with Rope Youth for its 'Feed and Read' program.

The kids were not only able to grab a book, but 325 meals were provided to these kids in total as well.

"We want to make sure learning never stops and that is always important at the home, while they're not in school, and so that is one of the goals with them taking these books home," said Corporate Affairs Director at Diamondback Energy Erin Bailey. "Hopefully they can read it with a parent or a sibling, a grandma, whoever they're at home with during the summer months and keeping that learning and mind engaged."