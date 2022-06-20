Odessa restaurant bounces back after water issues

Curbside Bistro was just one of several restaurants that was forced to either close their doors for a few days or take other steps required to remain open.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas —

Curbside bistro in Odessa was busy serving up some good eats this weekend, but that wasn't the case on Tuesday when the city had to shut off the water

"Everything from cleaning supplies, sanitation to prepping, to ice to the water you drink in your teas and sodas it's crucial so that really did put to a stop to us," said Alejandro Barrientos, Chef and Owner of Curbside Bistro.

Curbside Bistro was just one of several restaurants that was forced to either close their doors for a few days or take other steps required to remain open.

"It's crucial," Barrientos said. "You can not open without running water at your restaurant and what's crazy is we were getting emails from the Ector County Health department saying if you're open you need to be following these steps."

Even though curbside bistro was closed, they found a way to feed kids in the community for free so they wouldn't miss out on a meal.

"I heard that some schools were closed, the YMCA's, daycares, and so I was like there's a bunch of kids out there that rely on that food and so I was like 'yo lets give away hotdogs'," Barrientos said.

Even though the restaurant was only shut down for two days, they still lost business.

"Were only open you know five days out of the week and you know for us to be closed for two days is really really hard, I just thank god we have insurance." said Barrientos.

Once Curbside Bistro opened back up, business picked up even more than usual.