How local non-profits are helping as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

Salvation Army and Red Cross both are ready to send supplies and meals to those affected by the hurricane.

MIDLAND, Texas — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, and the state needs all the help it can get.

Even though they are thousands of miles away, local non-profits are on standby waiting to answer the call.

This includes the American Red Cross based out of the Permian Basin.

The Red Cross has already sent one volunteer from the Permian Basin to Florida to assist with relief.

Volunteers can help with many things, including sheltering, spiritual care and health services.

Also ready to help is the Midland Salvation Army, who are on standby but waiting to get the call for action.

When called, they will provide manpower along with supplies such as food and water.

They also bring with them a canteen, or mobile kitchen, that helps the Salvation Army make and hand out free meals to those in need.

Disaster warehouses around the country are packed with supplies, which are brought along with the canteens to make meals.

“The closest disaster warehouses are completely stocked and they know how to bring the supplies, we bring the mobile kitchens. we’re ready to prepare the meals, give out water," said Robert Coriston, a corps officer with the Midland Salvation Army. "We’ll bring our officers for spiritual care and any other need that we think will come up and we just try to go there and be there for who needs us.”

Monetary donations are the best way to help out one of these organizations. These donations allow Red Cross and Salvation Army to buy more supplies to help those on need.

“Monetary donations are always the best. If you say want it to go to that disaster, 100% of it will go to that disaster," Coriston said. "You can even put in the disaster you want it to go to. If you want it to go to this hurricane in Florida, 100% goes to that."