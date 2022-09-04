Local non-profit prepares to feed kids during the summer months

"A lot of kids in the summer are without that meal that they would have gotten while they were in school," said Karl Boroski, Executive Director of Rope Youth.

MIDLAND, Texas — Rope Youth fed hundreds of kids last summer and this year they want to make it even bigger and better, they are also including books so kids can get in a little reading on the side.

Making sure every kid has a meal to eat is important to Rope Youth.

Last year the Food First program was successful, and this year they want to amp it up even more.

"It was very successful but we left a lot untouched where there's a lot more kids we need to reach so this summer were adding an extra food truck." Boroski said.

They are also adding a book mobile for kids.

"They can come get a meal and they can also pick up a book that you know, doesn't cost anything and they can take it home and read it and it could be a game changer for them to keep up with they're reading level and just keep up practicing reading for when they go back to school," Boroski said.

The group wants kids to have books in their hands to help the literacy rating here in Texas.

"We're behind, we're behind," Boroski said. "I think I heard the other day we're like 47 out of 50 states in literacy and I mean for a state like Texas that pretty bad, we just want to give the kids an opportunity if they want it, to have books."

The food or books would not be possible without the help and donations of the West Texas community.

"We're looking for other organizations, other churches, community groups just to help out with that because we're expanding our service, area, were going to go to a couple more places," Boroski said.