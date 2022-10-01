Local music continues to grow and evolve in West Texas

"If you're open to trying something new, going and seeing new people it really is the best spot."

ODESSA, Texas — Art, culture and music play a big role in West Texas and artists in the community are doing all they can to continue to grow these avenues.

In August, it was recognized by Gov. Abott and the State of Texas that Odessa is a Official Music Friendly Community, only one of 25.

"Music and art and entertainment in general, those are time stamps for our lives and those things at the end of the day are important in creating memories for when we get older," said Sam Logan, Owner of Endless Horizons in Odessa.

However, the work doesn't stop there, especially with the pandemic which has hindered the local music industry all over the country the last couple of years.

"Through this pandemic I really hope that people understand how much live entertainment means to people because that's an escape for all of us, and the way the pandemic has forced all of that to stop, hopefully lets people realize how important that is to their lives," said Logan

Ramsi Richardson of Odessa Arts is helping get artists together and connected in our community.

"If your open to trying something new, going and seeing new people it really is the best spot, and you can choose from Blues to Rap to Rock," said Richardson.

Although the music scene has changed through the years, it's always been a big part of the community.

"I've seen it go through ebbs and flows with different changes, I promoted my first concert in 2005 so from then to now the amount of changes I've seen it go through is pretty crazy." said Logan.

The key to keeping the music industry in West Texas strong and to keep it growing, is support.

"We want everybody to come together and work together because in a town like us were not a Dallas, Houston or Austin, it's going to take all of us in the art and entertainment industry to work together to help each other grow," said Logan.

Local musician, Andy Michaels, who moved to Odessa from New York and Cleveland said, "Support local music, support your musicians we've got bills to pay too, plus we've got to pay for strings and stuff so go out there and support local musicians."