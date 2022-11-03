Local Midland BBQ owner continuing dad's legacy for 20 years

"Back in 2003, is when I lost my dad, but he gave me all his recipes and secrets. So it was something I had to do," says owner, Todd Brown.

MIDLAND, Texas — Todd Brown is the owner of Brown's BBQ and every time you walk through the restaurant's doors you'll definitely see him.

"We appreciative of everything we have so we gonna take care of it. You’re gonna always see me here that's what people really appreciate about us, I’m always here," says Brown.

However, he hasn't always been here in this restaurant. His business originally started as a food truck 20 years ago. "I was rolling burritos and putting them in a cooler and driving around town just trying to make a name for myself and had some guys help me make a trailer," he says.

He was making the food he was taught how to make by his dad as a kid "Every year I’d go out to California, cook BBQ with him and learn all the secrets," says Brown, "then at 14 year old, I started washing dishes."

While working as a dishwasher, he was just happy to be in kitchen because he was around what he loves, food. "It was fun. Cooking is fun. Food is life as well. Something tastes good, looks good, makes you feel good, you smell good, you look good so," he says.

So from that young age, he knew cooking was in his blood. "Back in 2003, is when I lost my dad, but he gave me all his recipes and secrets. So it was something I had to do," says Brown.

So Mr. Brown continued making his dad's special recipes and sharing them with the world. "For us, we like to prepare everything fresh. I get started at six in the morning," says Brown.

Now 20 years after starting Brown's BBQ, he can say he is making his 14 year old self proud, "My 14 year old self would say 'I told you you wouldn't stay in the dish pit for ever.' Because I watched those cooks all the time and I said 'I’m gonna be there one day.' It’s always be in me to cook but my 14 year old self would say congratulations man," he says.