Local Marine veteran gets mortgage-free home

Operation FINALLY HOME, and local builder, Silver Leaf Homes, surprised Ray Lopez and his two daughters.

ODESSA, Texas — U.S. Marine Corporal Ray Lopez and his two daughters got the surprise of a lifetime today.

Operation FINALLY HOME, and local builder, Silver Leaf Homes, got together to give the veteran a mortgage-free home.

"Operation FINALLY HOME is a national nonprofit that provides mortgage free homes to America's military, wounded heroes, first responders and widows of the fallen," Ronnie Lyles, Project Manager for Operation FINALLY HOME said.

The veteran decided to serve after watching the towers fall on September 11.

"It was the actual day 9/11, I was going into Mrs. White's class, and I was late, and when I saw what happened on the television, I just quit everything and I focused on work and preparing for the Marine Corps," Lopez said.

Lopez was also shot in combat in 2004, and still suffers from his injuries today. He credits his daughters for keeping him strong.

"Its because of these two that have been my strength and my back bone to try and better myself and not give up," Lopez said.

The Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue both showed up to show support for the Lopez family.

Building of the house will start in the near future, but for now, Ray is grateful for the people of Odessa for always supporting him.