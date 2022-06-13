Local lawmakers discuss change in wake of Uvalde shooting

Congressman August Pfluger talked about what changes he wants to see to make sure schools are safe.

MIDLAND, Texas — The senseless killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde has sent a ripple through the country, including in Washington D.C.

"Now, this is personal to a lot of people, and the question becomes, what should we do? Democrats have displayed an emotional answer and an emotional response instead of be willing to actually sit down and have a mature conversation without infringing upon the Constitution," said Congressman August Pfluger.

Pfluger believes there does need to be some changes.

"Our ideas, the ones we presented this week, revolve around securing the schools, mental health help, making sure that guidance counselors, school resource officers and other personnel can actually secure the school in a way that is meaningful and that can do something about the evil that persists as a result of mental health issues," said Pfluger.

Red flag laws are not something that Pfluger believes to be an answer.

"We voted on red flags and I voted against it, and they're not well thought out, when you look at the cities and the states around the country, and most of the cities and states outside of Texas that have red flag laws that are already in place, and their gun violence rates are astronomically higher than other places," said Pfluger.

When it comes to gun laws, each state is responsible for what those may be.