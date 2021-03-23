Local law enforcement raises thousands of dollars at 'Support Mor Badges' event

Raffle tickets will still be available online and at the OPD front desk through April 14.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police Department announced Tuesday that their "Support Mor Badges" event was a huge success.

During the event held on March 20, officers raised nearly $6,000 on raffle tickets at the Chick-fil-A on 42nd Street alone. Overall, the three participating local Chick-fil-A locations raised approximately $16,000 combined.

Raffle tickets will still be available online and at the OPD front desk until April 14.

Raffle tickets cost $20 a piece or six for $100. Prizes include items like a charcoal grill, a rifle and a Polaris Ranger 500 A-T-V.