Local law enforcement agencies team up with community members for National Night Out

For more information on where events will be happening, contact the Midland or Odessa police departments.

ODESSA, Texas — Thursday is National Night Out 2021, which means local law enforcement and community members will be coming together to celebrate across the Permian Basin.

The annual campaign is aimed at promoting police-community partnerships to help make cities safer and more connected.

In addition to Midland and Odessa, 344 other Texas cities participate in the campaign, according to the NNO website.

Most local cookouts and block parties will be held from 6-8 p.m. For more information on where you can find these events, contact OPD or MPD.