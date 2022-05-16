Local hospitals affected by global contrast media shortage

At Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, they are having to be mindful of their usage of contrast media because of the shortage.

ODESSA, Texas — From masks to ventilators, hospitals are continuing to see shortages in medical supplies needed for their patients.

Now, globally they're seeing a shortage in contrast media, the dye used during imaging to see inside the body clearer on medical images.

At Medical Center Hospital, Director of Pharmacy Minh Hong said this shortage is happening because the manufacturer in China was on the country's lockdown.

"We had no success in getting more supply because it’s what’s cut off at the source," said Hong. "The contrast manufacturer facilities got shut down in China and that’s where all the supply for the U.S. comes from."

With no contrast, physicians at the hospital are having to make decisions.

"For those that need it, we want to see if the physician can push it back," said Hong. "Instead of doing next week, can the patients with milder cases, can we wait till next month, when the shortage is better. Maybe using less of dose that is minimum effective dose instead of using more."

The big way they are trying to get through it is by being mindful of their usage.