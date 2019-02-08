MIDLAND, Texas — With back to school just around the corner, Classic Honda of Midland wants to recognize the everyday heroes who give selflessly to make sure our children are loved and educated.

One deserving teacher will receive $500 from Classic Honda of Midland. You can nominate a teacher by visiting their Facebook page. Once there... find the Teacher Giveaway post, tag a deserving teacher or comment their name on the post.

“Teachers are really the unsung heroes. They’re the ones preparing our youth for the future,” said Joey Gabarada, owner of Classic Honda of Midland. “As a token of our appreciation, we want to do something extra for them.”

They will be announcing a winner on August 12th.