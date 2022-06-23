Local high school BBQ teams compete at HSBBQ National Championship

TEXAS, USA — Local high school BBQ teams recently traveled to the Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock to compete in the HSBBQ National Championships.
Midland Legacy sent one team to the competition, while Rankin High School sent three teams.
One of the Rankin High School teams, Kickin' Ash, came in third place overall in the nation as well as finishing multiple times in the top 5 of individual food categories. Another one of their teams, Hot-N-Red, had two top ten finishes in the individual categories.
Midland Legacy's team, The Rollin Smoke Rebels, also had some success for their first year competing at Nationals. The team had a top ten finish in one of the individual categories.