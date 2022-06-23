Local high school BBQ teams compete at HSBBQ National Championship

Both Rankin High School and Midland Legacy sent teams to Round Rock to compete against other teams from across the country.

TEXAS, USA — Local high school BBQ teams recently traveled to the Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock to compete in the HSBBQ National Championships.

Midland Legacy sent one team to the competition, while Rankin High School sent three teams.

One of the Rankin High School teams, Kickin' Ash, came in third place overall in the nation as well as finishing multiple times in the top 5 of individual food categories. Another one of their teams, Hot-N-Red, had two top ten finishes in the individual categories.