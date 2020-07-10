Health and law officials give Halloween guidance

They recommend activities like a Halloween movie night with roommates, a virtual costume party or pumpkin carving with a small group.

ODESSA, Texas — It's spooky season.

It may feel scarier now to trick or treat with uncertainty creeping around every corner.

But our local health and law enforcement officials have a few ideas to lift your spirits.

"Although many traditional Halloween activities can be high risk for spreading the virus, there are still several safer alternative ways to still participate in Halloween," Dr. Rohith Saravanan, ORMC chief medical officer said.

If you want trick or treaters to come to your door this year, local health officials and the CDC recommend washing your hands before filling your candy bowl and setting it out at the end of your driveway.

"With a Halloween costume ... I'm excited to see actually what people come up with, with masks this time," Dr. Saravanan said.

Halloween traditions can continue like pumpkin carving in a small group, open air haunted houses, and even if you don't have a mask with your costume, doctors recommend you still wear one.

"If you know you're going to be screaming then you definitely want to keep your distance because that obviously gets some of those particles out of your mouth," Dr. Saravanan said.

As far as trunk or treats go, Odessa Fire Rescue and the police department have to cancel this year, but the Midland police department still plans to have theirs.

"If you are going to trunk or treat, have some sort of a plan, try to avoid large gatherings, try to create enough distance," Sgt. Steve Lesueur, OPD public information officer said.

2020 has given us enough tricks.