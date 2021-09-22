Local healthcare workers feeling the challenges from COVID-19

"The staff has had to face a lot of long hours, frequent changes in the scheduling and how we approach COVID," says one Midland doctor.

MIDLAND, Texas — The doors at Midland Community Health Services, Pediatric Clinic, opened back up around August for in person visits from patients.

Since COVID-19 hit last year, Chief Pediatrician, Dr. Abdurrazaq says her team has still been affected.

"It’s been extremely challenging of course, on myself, on staff members we've all had to face the emotional trauma of being fearful for yourself," says Abdurrazaq.

Her staff has also had to be extremely flexible in the workplace during these unprecedented time

"The staff has had to face a lot of long hours, frequent changes in the scheduling and how we approach COVID," she says.

According to Mental Health America, last year 93% of health care workers experience stress, 86% anxiety, 77% frustration, 76% exhaustion and 75% overwhelmed.

At this clinic, they've had to make the necessary changes to make it easy for patients.

"So we’ve had to make different changed different accommodations, multiple policy changes from one day to another in order to accommodate our patients and to make sure that we continue to be available to all member of the community who need our services," says Dr. Abdurrazaq.

Even though this COVID has made it hard on her workers, she is proud of how they've continued to stay strong.