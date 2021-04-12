Local funeral homes helping with FEMA COVID-19 funeral reimbursement applications

ODESSA, Texas — "I think it's just much needed because the overall devastation is just so far-reaching," David Cole, owner of American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home said.



FEMA is taking applications to reimburse you for COVID-related funeral costs.



They started applications April 12, 2021.



Right now, there's no cap on these reimbursement funds and no time limit.



Some local funeral homes, like American Heritage, have been proactively telling their clients about it.



"We did our due diligence to reach out to those families to let them know of that program," Cole said.



In fact, their director said just this morning he was helping a woman apply.



"These folks that have passed away of COVID, a lot of them, they could've lived another 20-30 years," Cole said. "And so for their lives to be cut short, it didn't just impact that immediate family, but all of those associations. For us to band together to try to bear those people up at a time of their greatest need is not just a good thing, but it's a necessary thing."



And even though it won't bring a loved one back, it may help the living they left behind.



"There is, I think, a deep appreciation for even the idea that this is even available, long before they're even known to be qualified," Cole said.



You can apply for this reimbursement if you are a citizen, non-citizen or migrant that helped pay for funeral costs related to a COVID-19 death after Jan. 20, 2020.



Reimbursements cover things like casket, cremation, name plate and head-stone costs. The application starts via phone call to 844-684-6333.



For more information on how to apply, click here.