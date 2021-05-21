Local first responders sharpen skills during disaster drill

MIDLAND, Texas — If you saw a heavy first responder presence at the Midland International Air and Space Port Friday, there’s no reason to be alarmed.
The presence was all about local agencies sharpening up on their skills in a disaster drill.
It's an exercise held every few years that usually uses volunteers, but because of COVID-19, this year's volunteers were dummies.
The drill is intended to ensure that they are ready if there is ever any real danger and organizers said it turned out to be a great success.