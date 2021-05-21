Local first responders sharpen skills during disaster drill

If you saw a heavy emergency vehicle presence at the airport Friday, there's no reason to be alarmed.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you saw a heavy first responder presence at the Midland International Air and Space Port Friday, there’s no reason to be alarmed.

The presence was all about local agencies sharpening up on their skills in a disaster drill.

It's an exercise held every few years that usually uses volunteers, but because of COVID-19, this year's volunteers were dummies.