Local first responders honor fallen Texas DPS trooper

Midland County and Ector County first responders payed tribute to DPS Trooper Chad Walker by lining up and flashing their red and blue lights.

TEXAS, USA — First responders lined up Thursday afternoon to pay tribute to a fallen brother.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker was killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a call about a disabled vehicle.

With lights flashing in silent tribute to Trooper Walker, first responders from Midland County gathered near Grande Communications Stadium. Ector County first responders gathered along Grant Street in Odessa.