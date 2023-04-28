Local educators honored at Excellence in Education Awards ceremony

MIDLAND, Texas — Local educators were honored recently at the Excellence in Education Awards ceremony on April 27.
Local staff members and teachers from Midland, Greenwood and private schools were recognized for all the hard work they do.
"I think it is needed here you know with the United Way of Midland and our Excellence Education Committee," said Excellence Awards Chairman Emily Holeva. "We're just grateful that we get to showcase that need because sometimes folks don't know and if you don't know, you don't know, but now we have an evening and an event that we get to highlight those individuals."
Holeva said this event is important to keep around since it showcases the effort these educators put into their jobs.