Local doctor on helping to ease COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

MIDLAND, Texas — Providing COVID-19 vaccine context, data and facts. That's what Dr. Webb has been doing a lot of these days.



"They're scared of the side effects, so they come in with a little more, hey teach me about it, what do I need to do. A lot of the questions have been do you recommend it, do you think it's safe, do you think it will protect me and my family from the virus, is it going to lead to any side effects that I have to worry about in the future," said Dr. Vicky Bakhos Webb, physician at Complete Care Midland.



She says she gets 3 kinds of patients. Those who wave their vaccine cards in the air to her, those who don't wanna talk about it at all, and those who still are on the fence.



"I'm glad they're asking their physician about it instead of just getting on social media or a neighbor down the street or somebody that has different opinions about it and I'm always happy to answer those questions," Webb said.



She points them to context, like how the mRNA vaccine technique has been around for decades, and local evidence.



"The statistics we've seen lately, especially in Midland, Texas when our numbers are dropping after the vaccine [has] been given to a lot of the patients, I mean that's a good testimony of the vaccine working," Webb said.



She levels with them saying she knows how scary and new the vaccine seems.



Dr. Webb tells me at least half of her patients on the fence say they'll think about it after talking with her.



She says having a conversation is a great start, because if anything, it just gives you more information to think about, and from a reputable source in the healthcare industry.