How to keep safe on West Texas roads: Car recall safety

Local dealerships say car recalls happen as often as every 2 months.

MIDLAND, Texas — Car problems are a pain and they can happen at the most inconvenient times.

So you need to keep your tread up and get those wheels to the ground right away when you hear word of a problem.

"You don't want to ever be stranded, just because you didn't want to get that recall done," Justin Baker, DPS safety education sergeant said.

Car recalls.

Local dealerships say they happen as often as every 2 months.

That's often.



"With purchase of that new vehicle, there can be recalls that come out within the first few weeks of the buyer receiving that new vehicle," Baker said.

The most common recalls are faulty airbags, seatbelts, tires, headlamps and windshield wipers.

Recalls come at no cost.

Your car manufacturer will take care of it.

And they'll either provide a loaner car, rental, Uber or Lyft service in the meantime while it's being fixed.

"It's all associated with safety and that's why they're putting those recalls out there as fast as they can in hoping that the consumer will bring that vehicle in quickly so we have vehicles operating safely on the highway," Baker said.

So how do you know if your car has a faulty part?



There are a few ways:

You can check online on your dealer's website by entering in your VIN number, car model or calling the recall support line.

You can come in person to your dealership to get a free recall inspection.

You can download car recall apps like SaferCar or Recall Alert Lite.

And lastly you can just be proactive about check your car functions from time to time.