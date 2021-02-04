Local community comes together to celebrate Midland WWII veteran's 96th birthday

Over 100 people showed up to a drive-by parade for Fred Neal's birthday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Community members came together Thursday to make a local World War II veteran’s 96th birthday an extra special one.

Fred Neal’s big day was celebrated the right way, minding COVID-19 restrictions, with a drive-by parade.

The well over 100 people who participated included family and friends, local first responders, and several car, truck and motorcycle clubs.