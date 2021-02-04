Local community comes together to celebrate Midland WWII veteran's 96th birthday

MIDLAND, Texas —
Community members came together Thursday to make a local World War II veteran’s 96th birthday an extra special one.
Fred Neal’s big day was celebrated the right way, minding COVID-19 restrictions, with a drive-by parade.
The well over 100 people who participated included family and friends, local first responders, and several car, truck and motorcycle clubs.
The drivers decorated their vehicles with balloons, streamers and signs to drive by the local hero’s house and show some love and support.